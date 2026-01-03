Ajit Pawar defends move to back 'criminals' in civic polls, says he himself faced scam allegations

MUMBAI: Taking a potshot at the BJP, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that he is sharing power with those who made allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam against him.

Pawar, who was in Pune, defended fielding candidates who are allegedly involved in several serious crimes. Local BJP leaders raised this issue ahead of the civic polls campaign in Pune.

In a strong reply, Ajit Pawar said that he does not believe in mere allegations of the political opponents, and today he is enjoying the power with those people who made the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam allegation against him.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as the erstwhile Opposition leader, was at the forefront to level the irrigation scam allegation against Ajit Pawar when he was the irrigation minister in the Congress and NCP regimes. Fadnavis even rode a bullock-cart with suitcases containing documents as evidence against Ajit Pawar and his involvement in the Rs 70,000 irrigation scam. Today, Fadnavis is the CM while Ajit Pawar is his deputy in the Mahayuti government.