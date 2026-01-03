BJP to launch awareness campaign on VB-G Ram G scheme in Punjab from January 7

CHANDIGARH: The BJP is planning to launch a public awareness campaign on the vision of Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme, January 7 onwards, said Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar.

Jakhar said that the campaign in the state will begin from Fazilka district. He said the new scheme increased the number of guaranteed employment days for the poor from 100 to 125.

"In the past, no one was held accountable for failing to provide 100 days of employment to labourers, but under the new law, accountability would be fixed and the rights of the poor would no longer be denied," he said.

Jakhar said the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi believed in the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', which has inspired the new scheme as well.

Jakhar alleged that this was why the AAP government and the Congress are opposing the new scheme, and spreading falsehoods about it in society.

He said that during the campaign, the saffron party would expose the misleading propaganda being spread by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress against this welfare scheme for the poor, and will make labourers aware of the truth.

Jakhar alleged that the AAP government was indulging in false propaganda against the scheme to cover up its own failures and divert attention from real issues, and that the BJP would break this web of misinformation through an extensive public awareness program.

The BJP aims to use this nationwide campaign to strengthen public awareness about the goals of Viksit Bharat and the provisions and impact of the VB–G RAM G Act, while mobilising party workers and leadership at every level for its successful execution.

The bill was passed by Parliament on December 19, 2025.