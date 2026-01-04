Indore water contamination deaths 'disaster created by corrupt system,' says 'waterman of India' Rajendra Singh

The tragic death of several people due to contamination of drinking water in Indore is a "system-created disaster" with corruption allegedly being at the root of the tragedy, said renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh on Sunday.

Singh, a Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and widely hailed as the 'waterman of India', expressed concern over the condition of other regions if such an incident could happen in Indore, which is believed to be the cleanest city in India.

"Indore's contaminated drinking water crisis is a system-created disaster. To save money, contractors lay drinking water pipelines close to drainage lines. Corruption has ruined the entire system. The Indore tragedy is the result of this corrupt system," Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

At least fourteen people, including a six-month-old child, have reportedly died due to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore's Bhagirathpura. Officials have given contradicting numbers regarding the death toll, with the Mayor confirming ten deaths while the health department pegging it at six.

According to officials, the contamination was caused by a leakage found in the main drinking water supply pipeline near a police outpost in the Bhagirthpura area, at a spot over which a toilet has been constructed.