Sports must remain above politics: TMC MP on KKR's Bangladesh player row

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy on Sunday said sports and politics should not be mixed and opposed any move to drop players on political grounds, amid the controversy over Kolkata Knight Riders' Bangladeshi recruit.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders after being instructed to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amidst heightening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Asked about calls from certain sections that KKR should not have recruited Bangladeshi players in view of the current political situation in the neighbouring country, Roy said he did not support bringing politics into the game.

"I do not support mixing politics with sports. KKR picks players from across the world, so what difference does it make if it picks a Bangladeshi player?" Roy told reporters.

"Whatever the political situation in Bangladesh, it should be handled politically and cricket should not be dragged into it.

Mixing politics with sports is not right," Roy, an ardent cricket fan, said.