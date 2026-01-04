Uttarakhand erupts as protestors demand arrest of ‘VIP’ in Ankita Bhandari murder case

DEHRADUN: A massive wave of public outrage swept across Uttarakhand and spilled over into the national capital on Sunday, as protestors demanded the immediate arrest of an alleged ‘VIP’ figure implicated in the sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case, highlighting growing mistrust in the investigation.

The day witnessed intense demonstrations, clashes with the police and a call for a state wide shutdown on January 11, signalling deep public anger over what protestors described as a lack of accountability.

In Dehradun, thousands of people, including a significant number of women, marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence, raising slogans demanding justice.

The atmosphere turned tense as protestors clashed with police barricades at Hathibarkala, about a kilometre before the Chief Minister’s residence.

“This is not just a simple murder; it is the result of a criminal nexus nurtured under political patronage,” said Congress leader Shivani Mishra, who was protesting at the rally. “Despite names emerging, including that of the alleged wife of former MLA Suresh Rathore pointing towards a VIP, the government remains paralysed.”

The mobilisation brought together a broad coalition of political parties and social groups under the banner of justice. Activists from the Congress, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, CPI, Unemployed Union, Uttarakhand Mool Nivas Bhoomi Kanoon Sangharsh Samiti and several social organisations assembled at the Parade Ground before beginning their march.