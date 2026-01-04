Uttarakhand erupts as protestors demand arrest of ‘VIP’ in Ankita Bhandari murder case

DEHRADUN: A massive wave of public outrage swept across Uttarakhand and spilled over into the national capital on Sunday, as protestors demanded the immediate arrest of an alleged ‘VIP’ figure implicated in the sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case, highlighting growing mistrust in the investigation.
The day witnessed intense demonstrations, clashes with the police and a call for a state wide shutdown on January 11, signalling deep public anger over what protestors described as a lack of accountability.
In Dehradun, thousands of people, including a significant number of women, marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence, raising slogans demanding justice.
The atmosphere turned tense as protestors clashed with police barricades at Hathibarkala, about a kilometre before the Chief Minister’s residence.
“This is not just a simple murder; it is the result of a criminal nexus nurtured under political patronage,” said Congress leader Shivani Mishra, who was protesting at the rally. “Despite names emerging, including that of the alleged wife of former MLA Suresh Rathore pointing towards a VIP, the government remains paralysed.”
The mobilisation brought together a broad coalition of political parties and social groups under the banner of justice. Activists from the Congress, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, CPI, Unemployed Union, Uttarakhand Mool Nivas Bhoomi Kanoon Sangharsh Samiti and several social organisations assembled at the Parade Ground before beginning their march.
Holding placards with slogans such as “Ankita, we are ashamed, your killers are alive…” and “Bol Pahadi Halla Bol” (Speak, hill people, raise your voice), the demonstrators pressed for accountability and swift action.
The march culminated in a tense standoff at Hathibarkala, where police erected barricades to stop the procession. Scuffles broke out as determined protestors attempted to climb over the barriers.
“We will not rest until the implicated VIP is brought under the ambit of the investigation within the next week,” a representative said while submitting a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister. Following the rally, organisers announced an ‘Uttarakhand Bandh’ (state shutdown) on January 11 to intensify pressure on the government.
Leaders said they would engage with traders and business communities to ensure compliance with the shutdown call. They also warned that the agitation would continue through candlelight marches and further demonstrations in the coming days.
Notable figures present at the protest included Pradesh Mahila Congress president Jyoti Rautela, Kamla Pant, Jyoti Adhikari, Mohit Dimri and Satish Dhaulakhandi, underlining the wide political and social consensus surrounding the issue.
The unrest was not confined to the state capital. In Sult, Congress leader Karan Mahara led separate protest demonstrations, reflecting similar anger across various parts of Uttarakhand over the perceived slow pace of justice in a case that has deeply scarred the hill state.