Uttarakhand Congress slams BJP over alleged 'VIP' involvement in Ankita Bhandari murder case

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Congress has launched a scathing attack on BJP over a video related to the Ankita Bhandari murder case that claims the involvement of a "VIP" in the 2022 murder.
The latest controversy was ignited after a video posted by actress Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be the wife of expelled former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, went viral, causing tremors from Dehradun to Delhi. In the Facebook Live, the woman specifically mentioned a "VIP Gattu" connected to the murder, claiming he is a "big BJP leader."
She questioned Gattu’s activities on the day Ankita was killed and referenced an audio clip suggesting a former District Panchayat member holds crucial information.
The Congress party immediately capitalised on the new claims. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Uttarakhand Congress State President Ganesh Godiyal presented the viral video and accused the state government of attempting to suppress the truth. "We demand a thorough investigation by the CBI, supervised by a sitting Supreme Court judge," Godiyal said.
He added, "If the state government does not recommend a CBI probe within ten days, the Congress party will launch widespread agitation across the entire state."
In response to escalating attacks from the opposition Congress party, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has strongly defended the state government's handling of the investigation. "If the Congress has any evidence regarding this so-called VIP, they must bring it forward. The government is ready for any investigation," Minister Uniyal stated firmly, challenging the opposition's renewed demands.
Minister Uniyal emphasised that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe has already been validated by the Sessions Court, the High Court, and the Supreme Court. "The courts themselves acknowledged that a CBI probe was unnecessary," Uniyal asserted.
"Despite this, Congress continues to engage in mere political point-scoring on this sensitive matter," he said.
The trial in the September 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, where the receptionist was killed and her body dumped in the Cheela canal, has concluded with the conviction of resort owner Pulkit Arya and two others. The prosecution examined 47 witnesses, securing a life sentence for the accused under IPC sections, including 302 (murder) and 201 (evidence tampering).
However, a key aspect remains unresolved. Bhandari had reportedly told a friend that Arya was pressuring her to provide "extra services" to a "VIP." This VIP's identity, the alleged motive behind the murder, remains a significant secret.