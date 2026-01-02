Uttarakhand Congress slams BJP over alleged 'VIP' involvement in Ankita Bhandari murder case

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Congress has launched a scathing attack on BJP over a video related to the Ankita Bhandari murder case that claims the involvement of a "VIP" in the 2022 murder.

The latest controversy was ignited after a video posted by actress Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be the wife of expelled former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, went viral, causing tremors from Dehradun to Delhi. In the Facebook Live, the woman specifically mentioned a "VIP Gattu" connected to the murder, claiming he is a "big BJP leader."

She questioned Gattu’s activities on the day Ankita was killed and referenced an audio clip suggesting a former District Panchayat member holds crucial information.

The Congress party immediately capitalised on the new claims. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Uttarakhand Congress State President Ganesh Godiyal presented the viral video and accused the state government of attempting to suppress the truth. "We demand a thorough investigation by the CBI, supervised by a sitting Supreme Court judge," Godiyal said.

He added, "If the state government does not recommend a CBI probe within ten days, the Congress party will launch widespread agitation across the entire state."