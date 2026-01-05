Left parties criticise Centre's response to US attack on Venezuela

NEW DELHI: The Left parties on Monday condemned the Centre’s response to the US attacks on Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) said that India’s stand was in sharp contrast to the position taken by other BRICS members such as Brazil and South Africa, which have unequivocally and strongly condemned US aggression and demanded the release of Maduro and his wife.

“The Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s response to the blatant aggression against Venezuela and the abduction of its President and wife by the United States armed forces, is craven and unworthy of India’s long held position of defence of independence and sovereignty of nations,” the Polit Bureau of the CPM said.

It also said that the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) only expressed ‘deep concern at the developments in Venezuela’ and called for ‘dialogue to ensure peace and stability in the region’.

“There is not a word of condemnation about the gross violation of the United Nations Charter and international law – something which even some European allies of the US have mentioned… India’s stand is in sharp contrast to that taken by its BRICS partners like Brazil and South Africa who have unequivocally and strongly condemned the US aggression and demanded the release of President Maduro and his wife,” the party said in a statement.

The Polit Bureau said the pro-US stand was in line with the Modi government’s right-wing ideology and its strategic ties with the Trump administration.

“By this stand India has abdicated any claim to represent the interests of the Global South… The CPM demands that the Modi government abandon this disgraceful position and come out categorically against the US aggression and illegal acts in Venezuela,” the statement further read.