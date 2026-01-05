Trump says Modi ‘knew he was not happy’ over Russian oil purchases, hints at new tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “knew he was not happy” with India’s Russian oil imports, signalling further potential trade pressure from Washington. Speaking aboard Air Force One en route from Florida to Washington DC, Trump said India had tried to keep the US “happy” amid ongoing discussions on oil trade.

“They wanted to make me happy, basically. Modi is a very good man; he is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly. It would be very bad for them,” Trump said.

His remarks followed US Senator Lindsey Graham’s comments that tariffs imposed by the Trump administration were a key factor in India’s reduced Russian oil imports. Graham had earlier cited a bill proposing 500% levies on countries continuing to buy Russian oil and said the US is pressuring Moscow’s buyers to curb revenues for Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

The US had already imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods linked to Russian oil. Trump added that during a recent visit to the Indian Ambassador’s residence, officials expressed concerns over the impact of these tariffs.