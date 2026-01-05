US' unilateral actions in Venezuela transgressed settled principles of international law: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress expressed grave concern on Monday over the US' unilateral actions in Venezuela, saying those transgressed settled principles of international law.

The opposition party also said the will of the Venezuelan people should be given utmost importance and the country's resources should be utilised for their welfare.

"The Indian National Congress expresses grave concern at the unilateral actions taken by the United States of America in Venezuela over the past 48 hours, which transgress the settled principles of international law, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and numerous international treaties," AICC Foreign Affairs Department head Salman Khurshid said.

"Respect for national sovereignty and peaceful coexistence have formed the bedrock of the post World War-II rules-based world order.

Any kinetic actions that circumscribe these without the express sanction of the United Nations risk the resurgence of primordial rules of statecraft and undermine global stability," he said.