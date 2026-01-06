Ankita murder case: CM Dhami orders fresh SIT probe, says ‘no guilty party will be spared’

DEHRADUN: In a significant move to address the escalating political storm surrounding the Ankita Bhandari murder case, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally intervened on Tuesday, assuring the public that the state government is prepared for any level of scrutiny following the leak of a controversial audio clip.

“No guilty party will be spared; we are ready for every investigation,” CM Dhami asserted during a press briefing at the Secretariat Media House.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the 2022 incident as a “sensitive and heartbreaking event,” emphasising that the state government had successfully secured life imprisonment for the three main convicts through robust prosecution.

Responding to the recent emergence of an audio clip, which has intensified demands for a deeper probe and raised allegations implicating high-profile VIPs, Dhami confirmed decisive action.

“An SIT has been constituted to ascertain the credibility of the recently released audio,” he stated. “The government is prepared to investigate everything. Anyone found guilty will not escape justice.”

CM Dhami stressed that while the entire state empathises with the victim, Ankita’s parents have suffered the most. “I will personally speak with Ankita’s parents, and any further decision will be taken keeping their sentiments and expectations in mind,” he added.