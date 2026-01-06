Ankita murder case: CM Dhami orders fresh SIT probe, says ‘no guilty party will be spared’

DEHRADUN: In a significant move to address the escalating political storm surrounding the Ankita Bhandari murder case, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally intervened on Tuesday, assuring the public that the state government is prepared for any level of scrutiny following the leak of a controversial audio clip.
“No guilty party will be spared; we are ready for every investigation,” CM Dhami asserted during a press briefing at the Secretariat Media House.
The Chief Minister acknowledged the 2022 incident as a “sensitive and heartbreaking event,” emphasising that the state government had successfully secured life imprisonment for the three main convicts through robust prosecution.
Responding to the recent emergence of an audio clip, which has intensified demands for a deeper probe and raised allegations implicating high-profile VIPs, Dhami confirmed decisive action.
“An SIT has been constituted to ascertain the credibility of the recently released audio,” he stated. “The government is prepared to investigate everything. Anyone found guilty will not escape justice.”
CM Dhami stressed that while the entire state empathises with the victim, Ankita’s parents have suffered the most. “I will personally speak with Ankita’s parents, and any further decision will be taken keeping their sentiments and expectations in mind,” he added.
The CM reiterated that the initial investigation, led by an all-woman SIT headed by IPS officer Renuka Devi, was thorough and impartial.
“The strong judicial follow-up ensured life imprisonment for the accused. Not only the lower court, but also the Hon’ble High Court and the Supreme Court have expressed satisfaction with the SIT’s investigation, reflecting its fairness,” Dhami said.
He criticised the current situation, suggesting an “unnecessary atmosphere” is being created based on an unverified clip, despite the judicial process having concluded with severe punishment for the convicted.
The ongoing social media campaign, featuring explosive claims by an individual named Urmila Sanawar, has put the ruling BJP on the defensive. Allegations reportedly supported by call records and photographs have damaged the party’s image, leading to widespread protests and calls for a CBI inquiry.
In response, the BJP has filed an FIR against former MLA Suresh Rathore and Urmila Sanawar for allegedly conspiring to incite riots. National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam has also reportedly sent legal notices to several media platforms.
As opposition parties continue to mobilise, including a planned Uttarakhand bandh on 11 January, CM Dhami’s proactive stance signals the government’s attempt to regain control of the narrative, though his assurance of speaking with the victim’s family has lent renewed credence to the possibility of a future CBI referral.