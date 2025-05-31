Ankita murder case: Uttarakhand Congress demands public disclosure of 'VIP' linked to crime

DEHRADUN: Following Friday's court verdict in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Congress party has ramped up pressure on the Uttarakhand government, demanding immediate public disclosure of the 'VIP' linked to the crime, an appeal for the death penalty, and a thorough judicial inquiry.

Party leaders have called for the immediate public identification of the "VIP" linked to the case, urging swift legal action against him.

They also pressed the government to appeal the verdict in the Supreme Court, seeking the imposition of the death penalty for the convicted culprits.

Furthermore, the party prominently raised the demand for the constitution of an independent judicial inquiry commission to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the entire incident.

"While we welcome the life sentence, it falls short of true justice," Karan Mahara, President of Uttarakhand Congress, told TNIE, adding, "The government's intentional laxity has ensured that the ultimate punishment was avoided, and more importantly, the VIP connected to this heinous crime remains hidden from public scrutiny."