Ankita murder case: Uttarakhand Congress demands public disclosure of 'VIP' linked to crime

DEHRADUN: Following Friday's court verdict in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Congress party has ramped up pressure on the Uttarakhand government, demanding immediate public disclosure of the 'VIP' linked to the crime, an appeal for the death penalty, and a thorough judicial inquiry.
Party leaders have called for the immediate public identification of the "VIP" linked to the case, urging swift legal action against him.
They also pressed the government to appeal the verdict in the Supreme Court, seeking the imposition of the death penalty for the convicted culprits.
Furthermore, the party prominently raised the demand for the constitution of an independent judicial inquiry commission to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the entire incident.
"While we welcome the life sentence, it falls short of true justice," Karan Mahara, President of Uttarakhand Congress, told TNIE, adding, "The government's intentional laxity has ensured that the ultimate punishment was avoided, and more importantly, the VIP connected to this heinous crime remains hidden from public scrutiny."
"This entire charade was orchestrated to shield a powerful individual," said Congress spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasouni, reiterating her long-standing demand for the VIP's identity to be revealed.
Notably, Congress has been protesting since the case began, consistently demanding that the VIP's name be disclosed. The Congress emphasised that "to ensure complete transparency and uncover the full truth, an independent judicial inquiry commission is absolutely essential."
The party vowed to continue agitation until all demands are met and true justice is delivered in the Ankita Bhandari case.
The tragic Ankita Bhandari murder case, which gripped the nation, came to light on September 18, 2022. Nineteen-year-old Ankita, a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in Yamkeshwar, Pauri district, was brutally murdered, her body later recovered from the Cheela Shakti Canal about a week after her disappearance.
Disturbingly, prior to her death, Ankita had expressed concerns about the resort's activities and her own safety to her friend Pushpdeep through phone calls and chats, which revealed alarming details after her death.
Police investigations subsequently revealed that Ankita was being pressured by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his associates, Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, to engage in immoral activities.
A significant point of contention revolved around a dispute between Ankita and Pulkit Arya concerning "extra service" for an alleged VIP.
A Special Investigation Team was formed, which, after conducting a thorough investigation, filed a comprehensive 500-page charge sheet in court, listing 97 witnesses, 47 of whom were examined during the trial.