Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh a matter of deep concern: Assam CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the rising attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, calling for extending moral support to the community in that country.

“Things happening in Bangladesh remain a matter of concern for us, as the attacks on the Hindus may have effects in Assam as well, we will have to remain cautious and monitor the situation,” Sarma told media persons.

To a query, he stated that there were jihadis in Assam, and the government got its evidence repeatedly over the last ten years. “All these things will continue to remain a matter of concern for Assam’s security till there is improvement in the geo-political situation,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, immigrant Bangladeshi Hindus and Buddhists staged a demonstration at the historic Republic Square in Paris, France, against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The participants of the demonstration, organised jointly by the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, Paris, and the Bureau of Human Rights and Justice (BHRJ) on Sunday, demanded exemplary punishment for those who brutally murdered Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das on the false charge of blasphemy.