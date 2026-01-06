Diaspora stages protest in Paris against persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

GUWAHATI: Immigrant Bangladeshi Hindus and Buddhists staged a protest demonstration at the historic Republic Square in Paris, France, against the growing persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

The participants of the demonstration, organised jointly by the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, Paris, and the Bureau of Human Rights and Justice (BHRJ) on Sunday, demanded exemplary punishment for those who brutally murdered Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das on the false charge of blasphemy.

They also condemned the recent murders of Khokon Das and Amrito Mandal, both Hindus, and demanded the unconditional release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishnadas Prabhu.

Alleging that a deep conspiracy is at work to make Bangladesh a Hindu-free country, the speakers said that after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, at least 169 Hindu teachers of schools, colleges and universities had been forced to resign or dismissed from service.

“At least 187 Hindus have been killed in the last year, 221 Hindu women raped, while thousands of Hindu homes and businesses attacked, vandalised, and torched. Attacks on Hindus on the charge of blasphemy and the occupation of Hindu monasteries and temples have become a daily occurrence in Bangladesh,” the BHRJ said in a statement.

The protestors demanded justice for the persecuted Hindus and an end to all forms of atrocities against the Hindus in Bangladesh.

BHRJ president Dipan Mitra alleged that a process to wipe out a population is underway in Bangladesh due to its minority religious identity. He said the world could not remain silent on this.