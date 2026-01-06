Congress leader's 'will Trump kidnap Modi' remark on Venezuela crisis sparks row

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has triggered a row asking if US President Donald Trump will kidnap Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he did Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

The BJP has sharply reacted to Chavan's remark comparing Venezuela to India.

In a interview with IANS, while speaking on US tariffs on India, Chavan purportedly asked whether what happened with Venezuela could happen with India. “The question is, will India witness what happened in Venezuela? Will Trump kidnap our Prime Minister?,” Chavan said.

US commandos backed by warplanes, the navy and air strikes, forcibly seized President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in the early hours of Saturday.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a clip from Chauhan's interview on X and slammed him for the comparison.

"Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan shamelessly comparing India's situation with Venezuela. By asking whether ‘what happened in Venezuela can happen in India’, Congress is making its anti-India mindset clear," the BJP national spokesperson said in a post on X.