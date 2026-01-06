Education from pre-school to research should be in Indian languages: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that education from pre-school upto advanced research studies must be in Indian languages. The National Education Policy 2020 has recommended that the country will progress better if education is imparted in Indian languages, he stated on Tuesday.

Pradhan was speaking after launching 55 literary works in the five classical languages of Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Among them were 41 books developed by the Centres of Excellence for Classical Languages under the Central Institute of Indian Languages and the Sign Language series on the revered Tamil literary piece, Tirukkural, brought out by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil.

“Efforts are underway by the government to prioritise classical languages,” he said. Five more languages were categorised last year as Indian classical languages - Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali. “India's languages connect society. There are thousands of languages in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi states that all Indian languages are national languages,” he added.

Indian languages have stood the test of time despite the attempts to destroy them, the Minister said.“They serve as a unifying force in the country,” he added.