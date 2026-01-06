Indore water contamination deaths: Congress probe team visits bereaved families

INDORE: Three days after BJP members blocked the Madhya Pradesh Congress fact-finding committee’s visit to Indore’s contaminated water-triggered diarrhoea-hit Bhagirathpura locality, senior Congress leaders on Tuesday met bereaved families in the area.

Senior state Congress leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, met families who had lost their loved ones due to a diarrhoeal outbreak since December 25.

After meeting the bereaved families, Patwari and Singhar alleged that not just 17 deaths, but many more deaths had happened due to the poisonous water supply in the locality in the last week of December 2025.

Later, talking to journalists at the Indore Press Club, the LoP alleged that the incident was not an accident, but the result of a long-standing administrative negligence, delays and insensitive governance.

“A toilet without a proper septic system was built above the main drinking water pipeline. Due to pipeline leakage, sewage directly reached the taps. Complaints about contaminated water had been made to officials, the water supply department, and the mayor's helpline for months, but the administration did not take any concrete action until innocent lives were lost,” he said.

“Pipeline Tender Suppressed for Two and a Half Years — Why? On November 25, 2022, the decision for a new drinking water pipeline under Mayor-in-Council Resolution No. 106 was passed. On January 30, 2023, the resolution was sent to the concerned departments. More than 2.5 years later, on July 30, 2025, a tender worth Rs 2.4 crore (ID: 2025-UAD-442711-18) was issued; six firms applied, but no action was taken for almost five months even after the tender was issued,” Singhar said.