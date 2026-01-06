Two Punjab-origin illegal migrants arrested for trafficking over 309 pounds of cocaine in semi-truck in US

CHANDIGARH: Two Punjab-origin illegal Indian migrants have been arrested in the United States by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for smuggling more than 309 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck in Putnam County, Indiana.

A lethal dose of cocaine being as little as 1.2 grams, is enough to kill more than 113,000 Americans.

"On January 4 this year, ICE lodged detainers Gurpreet Singh (25) and Jasveer Sing (30), criminal illegal aliens from India, following their arrest by local authorities in Putnam County, Indiana, for narcotics trafficking,’’ stated DHS.