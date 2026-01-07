After relief from SC to others, another Delhi riots accused files bail plea seeking parity

NEW DELHI: With the Supreme Court granting bail to five of the accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, another accused has filed a fresh bail application in a court here, contending that he is facing similar charges as one of them and seeking parity.

The bail application was filed by Salim Malik alias Munna, one of the 11 alleged organisers and speakers of the anti-CAA/NRC meeting against whom the court had framed charges under the offence of criminal conspiracy.

The application moved before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai contends that the Supreme Court had on Monday granted bail to another accused charged under similar charges and that he stands on the same footing.

It said the case by the prosecution against Malik only situates him "as a local operative associated with meetings at the Chand Bagh protest site", which is similar to co-accused Saleem Khan, who was among those granted bail by the apex court on January 5.

The alleged organisers were Mohammed Saleem Khan, Salim Malik, Mohammed Jalaluddin alias Guddu Bhai, Shahnawaz, Furkan, Mohammed Ayub, Mohammed Yunus, Athar Khan, Tabassum, Mohammed Ayaz and his brother Khalid.