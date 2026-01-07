Bihar hijab row: Ayush doctor joins duty after deadline extended twice

PATNA: Putting all speculations to rest, Dr Nusrat Parveen, the Ayush doctor whose hijab was pulled down by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, joined her duty on Wednesday, 23 days after the incident.

Dr Parveen reported directly to the department instead of the civil surgeon’s office in Patna, completing her joining formalities on the last day of an extended deadline. Parveen was originally asked to report for duty on December 20, but the state government extended the joining date first to December 31 and then to January 7 when she did not report to duty.

Parveen was expected to report to the office of the Patna civil surgeon and then join her duty at Sabalpur Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Patna Sadar subdivision. A PHC surgeon, Vijay Kumar, confirmed that she had not joined there, as she chose to complete formalities directly with the department.

The hijab controversy started on December 15 at the chief minister’s secretariat in Patna, where Ayush doctors had gathered to receive appointment letters. When Parveen, wearing a hijab, came forward, Nitish reportedly asked, “What is this?” and pulled down her veil.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from politicians and civil society members within the state and outside. Dr Parveen is completing her post-graduation at Government Tibbi College and Hospital in Patna.

Earlier, the principal of the college had said that Dr Nusrat’s family assured the government that she would join her duty.