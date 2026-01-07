Bihar teachers given additional duty to report on stray dogs in Sasaram

PATNA: Already burdened with a range of non-teaching assignments, government school teachers in Bihar have now been handed an unusual new responsibility, reporting on stray dogs.

After being deployed repeatedly for tasks such as SIR-related work as booth-level officers, census duties and other administrative assignments, government teachers posted under the Sasaram Municipal Corporation in Rohtas district have been asked to collect data on stray dogs.

The Sasaram Municipal Corporation has issued an order directing all schools within municipal limits to appoint a nodal officer from among their teachers to gather and share information related to stray dogs. The designated teacher will be required to report on the number of stray dogs found within and around school premises, their condition and possible measures for their control. The civic body is also planning to set up a dog pound as part of its strategy to manage the stray dog population.

Sasaram Municipal Commissioner Vikas Kumar said the directive was issued in accordance with government guidelines. He explained that educational institutions had been asked to nominate nodal officers to help authorities collect accurate, local-level data on stray dogs, which would aid future planning.