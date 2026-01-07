Delhi HC directs Congress, AAP to remove posts linking BJP's Dushyant Kumar Gautam to Ankita Bhandari murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to remove within 24 hours social media posts linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.

In an interim order passed on a defamation lawsuit by Gautam, Justice Mini Pushkarna also restrained the two political parties from posting any content targeting the BJP national secretary as the alleged "VIP" in the murder case.

The judge said if the content was not taken down within 24 hours, the social media platforms would remove the same as per the rules.

The court also passed the directions against other persons and entities, including actor Urmila Sanawar and Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee.

"Till the next date of hearing, the following directions are passed: Defendants 1 to 9 (Congress, AAP and others)...are restrained from hosting, uploading, publishing, circulating ...any content which names, targets, or imputes that the plaintiff is the alleged VIP in the Ankita Bhandari matter. Defendants 1 to 9 are directed to remove the various posts and videos uploaded on social media platforms, namely, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X," the court ordered.

"In the event the defendants 1 to 9 fail to comply with the directions within 24 hours of pronouncement of this order, defendants 10 to 12 (X, Meta Platforms Inc and Google LLC) are directed to take down the aforesaid posts as per the rules," it further said.