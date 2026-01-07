Indore water contamination deaths: 18 bereaved families get compensation, but official toll at seven

BHOPAL: The Indore district administration has released compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to 18 families which lost their family members due to a contaminated water-triggered diarrhoeal outbreak in Bhagirathpura recently.

Notably, the compensation to 18 bereaved families has been released at a time when the same district administration has so far maintained that the official death toll in the tragedy stands at seven.

While nine of the deceased whose families have been compensated are women (aged between 32 to 75 years), eight others are men who are aged between 50 and 75 years, while the youngest to die was six-month-old Avyan Sahu.

The money has been released through cheques via Red Cross to the bereaved families. While cheques have been handed over to 15 families, the same compensation amount is being sent to three families via the RTGS route.

"We don’t want to go into numbers, each death is painful to us. It’s the autopsy report of the deceased, based on which the local administration decides the official figures. But when it came to compensation, we’ve decided to help all those families who lost their members during the concerned period in that locality," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said.