Seventh booth level officer death in Bengal sparks political row over electoral roll revision workload

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Wednesday recorded another death of a Booth Level Officer (BLO), allegedly due to excessive workload and stress triggered by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. With this, the number of BLO deaths in the state since November last year has risen to seven. Family members of the deceased have alleged that all of them succumbed to unbearable work pressure, stress and strain caused by the SIR exercise, which began on 4 November.

On Wednesday, Samprita Chowdhury Sanyal, an ICDS worker from Pakurtala in the Englishbazar area of Malda district, died at her residence.

Her husband alleged, “She fell ill a few days ago and was undergoing treatment. Apart from her regular duties as an ICDS worker, she was also assigned work for the SIR exercise as a BLO. She could not tolerate the tremendous work pressure of the electoral roll revision process. Although the doctor advised her to take rest for a few days, there was no scope for that as she remained busy with SIR work in addition to her ICDS duties. She died early this morning.”