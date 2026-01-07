'Truth will ultimately prevail': Sharjeel Imam reacts to SC verdict denying him bail in Delhi riots conspiracy case

Activist Sharjeel Imam, who was denied bail by the Supreme Court on Monday in the case related to an alleged conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots, welcomed the relief granted to his co-accused while also expressing concern regarding his ailing mother.

In a statement shared on X by his brother Muzammil Imam, Sharjeel criticised the top court's verdict and alleged it "criminalizes organized protests and treats disruption as a terrorist act."

Sharjeel and Umar Khalid, both activists and former scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were denied bail by the apex court, observing that the prosecution materials showed a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The top court, however, ordered the release of five other activists and co-accused in the case -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

"I am very happy that others have been granted bail, even though I condemn the injustice meted out to them for so long," Sharjeel said.