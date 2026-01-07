'Visa is a privilege, not a right': US Embassy issues stern warning to students

NEW DELHI: The United States embassy in India has issued a stern warning to international students, cautioning that violations of US laws could result in visa revocation, deportation, and future ineligibility for American visas.

The advisory, latest in a series of warnings against misuse of the US visas, comes amid a broader tightening of US immigration policies under the Donald Trump-led administration that has impacted both students and skilled workers.

"Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa," the US Embassy said in a post on X on Wednesday. "If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas."

Emphasising the discretionary nature of immigration permissions, the embassy added that "a US visa is a privilege, not a right."

The warning follows a similar advisory issued last week for applicants of H-1B and H-4 visas, which allow skilled foreign professionals and their dependents to work and live in the United States. In that missive, the embassy said violations of US immigration laws could attract "significant criminal penalties."

The advisories come as the US government intensifies scrutiny of legal migration channels while simultaneously cracking down on illegal immigration. The tightening of visa norms appears to be having a tangible impact on international mobility, particularly from India, which has traditionally been one of the largest sources of students and skilled workers to the US.