'Visa is a privilege, not a right': US Embassy issues stern warning to students

NEW DELHI: The United States embassy in India has issued a stern warning to international students, cautioning that violations of US laws could result in visa revocation, deportation, and future ineligibility for American visas.
The advisory, latest in a series of warnings against misuse of the US visas, comes amid a broader tightening of US immigration policies under the Donald Trump-led administration that has impacted both students and skilled workers.
"Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa," the US Embassy said in a post on X on Wednesday. "If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas."
Emphasising the discretionary nature of immigration permissions, the embassy added that "a US visa is a privilege, not a right."
The warning follows a similar advisory issued last week for applicants of H-1B and H-4 visas, which allow skilled foreign professionals and their dependents to work and live in the United States. In that missive, the embassy said violations of US immigration laws could attract "significant criminal penalties."
The advisories come as the US government intensifies scrutiny of legal migration channels while simultaneously cracking down on illegal immigration. The tightening of visa norms appears to be having a tangible impact on international mobility, particularly from India, which has traditionally been one of the largest sources of students and skilled workers to the US.
According to recent data, new international student enrolments in the US fell by 17 per cent last year. August 2024 figures showed a 19 per cent year-on-year decline in international student arrivals, the lowest since 2021, with the drop largely driven by fewer students from India.
Skilled worker visas have also been impacted. H-1B applicants are facing long waiting periods, with several visa appointments at US consulates in India either cancelled or postponed by months following recent policy changes. The Indian government has taken up these concerns with the US.
"The Government of India has received multiple representations from Indian nationals facing delays and difficulties in scheduling or rescheduling US visa appointments. While visa matters fall under the sovereign domain of the issuing country, India has raised these concerns with the US authorities in New Delhi and Washington DC," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said last month.
On illegal immigration, the embassy has adopted an even sharper tone, warning against what it called a "fruitless journey". In a post dated January 2, the embassy said illegal migrants are often targeted by "violent cartels, human traffickers, and corrupt officials".
"Illegal immigrants are exploited and victimised in what ultimately proves to be a fruitless journey," the post said. "The only people who benefit from illegal immigration are traffickers."
A series of advisories highlights Washington’s hardening stance on immigration enforcement and compliance, with a clear message to prospective students and workers from abroad.