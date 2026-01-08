Congress, AAP leaders in Punjab protest against Centre's new VB-G RAM G Act

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party held protests on Thursday against the Union government’s amendment of the MGNREGA scheme.

The Congress launched the first phase of the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ announced by the party to seek the revival of the rural employment guarantee scheme.

The party leaders reiterated their resolve to force the BJP-led government at the Centre to revive MGNREGA and withdraw the new ‘VB-G RAM G’ Act, just as it was forced to withdraw the three controversial farm laws.

Speaking at a rally in Gurdaspur, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel said it was only the Congress that had consistently taken decisions in favour of working people and marginalised sections of society.

He pointed out that MGNREGA, launched by the Congress government in 2005 under the guidance of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, was not only recognised within the country but also praised worldwide as a pro-poor scheme.

He also took a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government, calling it the BJP’s B-team. He added that the AAP government had failed to provide even 10 per cent of the share it was required to contribute to provide jobs for the rural poor.

Congress leader and Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa accused both the BJP and AAP of jointly undermining the constitutional right to work, federalism, and the dignity of the poor.

He recalled that nearly two decades ago, India took a historic step by enacting MGNREGA, not as a charity-driven welfare scheme, but as a legal right guaranteeing work, wages, and dignity to rural households, particularly Dalits and women.

He added that the law was the outcome of a year-long consultative process involving workers’ unions, social movements, economists, Parliament, and the Prime Minister’s Office, and that it enjoyed rare bipartisan consensus.

“That consensus was clear and unambiguous—work is not charity, work is a right,” Bajwa said.