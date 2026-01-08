Major setback for India's green cause: Kharge on Madhav Gadgil's demise

https://www.newindianexpress.com/web-only/2023/Jan/09/how-green-was-my-valley-the-himalayan-loot-that-triggered-the-joshimath-disaster-2536163.htmlNEW DELHI: Congress leaders on Thursday condoled the death of noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying India has lost one of its foremost voices in ecological inquiry and that his demise is a major setback for the country's green cause.

Gadgil, known for his work on the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune after a brief illness, family sources said on Thursday.

He was 83. Gadgil breathed his last late Wednesday night at a hospital in Pune, the sources said.

"In the passing of Dr.Madhav Gadgil, India has lost one of its foremost voices in ecological inquiry. His leadership helped turn scientific evidence into protective action, most notably through decisive engagement with landmark conservation efforts and community rights, particularly in the Western Ghats," Kharge said in a post on X.

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, and Karnataka's Rajyotsava Prashasthi, he leaves behind an enduring imprint on research, teaching, and ecological conservation, and his departure is a major setback for the country's green cause, Kharge said.

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends and the scientific community," he said.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh hailed Gadgil as a top-notch academic scientist, a tireless field researcher, a pioneering institution-builder, a great communicator, a firm believer in people's networks and movements, and friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to many for over five decades.

"Trained at the very best universities in modern science, he was at the same time a champion of traditional knowledge systems - especially in biodiversity conservation," Ramesh said on X.

His influence on public policy has been profound going back to his crucial role in the Save Silent Valley Movement in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Congress leader said.