Calcutta HC adjourns ED plea seeking FIR against Mamata amid 'unmanageable' courtroom chaos

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking the registration of an FIR against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, citing unmanageable chaos inside the courtroom.

The adjournment came a day after high drama unfolded, when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed two locations, including the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain, amid the ED raids and took away documents, a mobile phone and a laptop.

Justice Suvra Ghosh adjourned the hearing till January 14 after those not connected with the petition refused to leave the courtroom despite repeated requests.

Earlier, the ED had also filed a case against Mamata in the High Court and urged the court to direct a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against her.

The agency further appealed to the acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul to hold an immediate hearing of the case; however, the plea was rejected.

Some lawyers in the court said the judge did not intervene in the ED’s plea as a judicial order had already been passed by Justice Ghosh fixing January 14 as the next date of hearing.