India rebukes New York Mayor Mamdani over note to Umar Khalid, cites judicial independence

NEW DELHI: India on Friday disapproved of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s note expressing solidarity with Umar Khalid and said public representatives must respect the independence of the judiciary in other democracies.

Responding to questions, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said comments or gestures reflecting personal views on ongoing legal matters were inappropriate for those holding public office.

“We expect public representatives to be respectful of the independence of the judiciary in other democracies. Expressing personal prejudices do not behove those in office. Instead of such comments, it would be better to focus on the responsibilities entrusted to them,” he said.

Mamdani, an Indian-origin politician, had sent a handwritten note to Khalid last month, conveying solidarity when Khalid’s parents met him in the United States.

Umar Khalid, a former student leader, has been in judicial custody since September 2020 after being arrested by the Delhi Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the February 2020 violence in northeast Delhi related to protest over Citizenship Amendment Act.