Parties abandoning core principles, poaching leaders using money and fear: Ajit Pawar's swipe at BJP

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday expressed concerns over what he called a steady erosion of ideological commitment in politics, alleging that most political parties have abandoned their ideologies and are resorting to different tactics to expand their ranks.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Pawar said party-hopping has become rampant, with leaders being lured or coerced into switching sides, as he continued his attack on the local BJP leadership in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

"Lately, political parties have almost abandoned their respective ideologies. Leaders are going anywhere and doing whatever they feel," Pawar said.

He alleged that some leaders are being poached through inducements, while others are pressured by highlighting pending inquiries against them and assuring that probe agencies would be managed after a switch.

Money and muscle power are being openly used in the political arena, said Pawar, who also heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Those who have money and muscle power are using it. Those who feel that votes can be sought by raking up caste issues are adopting that tactic," Pawar said, responding to a question on frequent defections by party leaders and workers.

Pawar also said that a candidate is being assessed on perceived electoral merit, not on what he has delivered as a leader. He said a new trend has emerged where surveys are used to gauge candidates' popularity.

"Surveys are being used to check who is the most popular candidate in a particular area. If that person belongs to the opposite party, efforts are made to poach him or her," he said ahead of the upcoming civic polls.

Hailing the politics of Maharashtra's first CM Yashwantrao Chavan, Pawar said, "He used to pay equal respect to opposition party leaders as well. He used to distribute funds without thinking whether the person was from the opposition. However, over the years, some sort of vendetta politics has crept in. This should not happen."

Continuing his criticism of the local leadership of the BJP in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pawar alleged that their "lack of vision" had pushed the two civic bodies into "crisis", despite massive spending over the last eight to nine years.

Though partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state, the BJP and NCP are contesting the civic polls in the two cities independently. The BJP has been urging Pawar to refrain from targeting allies while campaigning.