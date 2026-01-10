PM Modi directs strategy shift from 'armed action' to development in Naxal-affected areas: Sources

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the recently held DGP/IGP conference in Chhattisgarh, directed officials to make a decisive strategic shift in their strategy from 'armed action' against violent elements to 'unfolding welfare and developmental initiatives' in identified districts where Naxals had their dominance, sources said.

According to the sources, the directions were given with an aim to hold on to the areas regained from Naxal operatives by drying up the local support, which the Maoists received earlier.

They said that the Prime Minister stressed the fact that since security situation in such areas has seen a 'significant improvement', the states and union territories, previously affected by left-wing violence, should shift their focus on public outreach, positive policing and deeper engagement with local communities, especially tribal youth.

A senior official, who attended the meet in Raipur in November last year, told TNIE, quoting the Prime Minister, that he asked state police forces to shift their strategy in erstwhile LWE-affected districts from "crisis handling to facilitating welfare and development" and reach out to people at large.

The PM, it is learnt, also suggested that the state governments ensure they post more development work-related officers in those areas, instead of heavy deployment of security forces.

"The Prime Minister said efforts should also be made to build a positive image of police by narrating and amplifying stories of sacrifice, valour, professionalism and hard work of personnel security force in their fight against Naxal operatives, as the change in narrative remains a critical component in consolidating the gains made on the ground," the official said.