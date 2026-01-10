SIR: ECI appoints four more IAS officers as Special Roll Observers in West Bengal

The Commission in its letter written to the four bureaucrats separately has informed that their appointments as SROs were made to ‘ensure that no eligible person is left out from enrolment and that no ineligible elector in included in the electoral roll.’

The second phase of the three-tier SIR process began after the draft roll was published on 16 December.

Earlier on 8 December last year, five bureaucrats, Neeraj kumar Bansor (Home Affairs), Kumar Ravikant Singh (Defence), Alok Tiwari (Finance), Pankaj Yadav (Rural Development) and Krishna kumar Nirala (Information and Broadcasting) in the rank of joint secretaries were appointed to look after SIR drive in five divisions like Midnapore, Presidency, Malda, Jalpaiguri and Bardhaman separately in the State.

They will work as micro-observers.

The national poll body had also engaged Dr Subrata Gupta, retired IAS and former secretary of the Union Food Processing Ministry as the SRO in charge of the State and 12 others serving IAS officers of West Bengal cadre in the SIR process.

All the SROs and 12 other IAS officers will work in coordination with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal in Kolkata.

According to the ECI sources, the additional team of four new SROs have been engaged for the process in a bid to strengthen the second stage of the electoral roll revision process so that no genuine voter is deleted from the list and at the same time no dead, duplicate, absent and permanently shifted voter is included to the SIR list.

This time, the national poll body wants the final voters’ list to be decisive and error-free.