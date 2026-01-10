'Ploy to disenfranchise marginalised': Bengal AERO resigns, questions 'logical discrepancies' in SIR forms

KOLKATA: An Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) in Howrah district in West Bengal resigned in protest against procedures related to logical discrepancies found in enumeration forms (EFs) of voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State.

She charged that this is a ploy to disenfranchise a large section of marginal people in society.

The AERO Mousumi Sarkar, a West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) executive in the rank of Block Development Officer (BDO), resigned on January 8.

In her resignation letter, Mousumi stated, “The Logical discrepancies appeared in the BLO apps due to sporadic errors in the conversion of the PDF of the 2002 Electoral Roll (last SIR in West Bengal) data to CSV (Comma-Separated Values) files, as admitted by the Additional Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal in his letter vide Memo No: 51 16 -Home (Elec) dated 29.12.25.”

“The spelling of the names of 2002 was taken as 'sacrosanct'. However, in reality, many names were corrected through Form 8, later in accordance with the rules of ECI. This was the major cause for father name mismatch in cases of progeny mapping,” the letter stated.

“In many cases, the age and sex of the names of 2002 were flawed. Those were also corrected through Form 8 later in accordance with the rules of ECI,” it stated.

Form 8 refers to an application for correction to particulars entered in the electoral roll.