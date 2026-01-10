Unnao rape survivor says convict Kuldeep Sengar’s daughters are exposing her identity online

The survivor of the 2017 Unnao rape case on Saturday appealed for public support, alleging that the daughters of rape accused and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and their supporters are exposing her identity on social media, endangering her safety.

In a video message, the survivor said that for the past several days, her identity has been circulated widely across social media platforms.

“Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s two daughters and their supporters are exposing my identity everywhere – on Facebook, Instagram, everywhere,” she said, adding that the online campaign has left her fearful and vulnerable.