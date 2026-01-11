BJP doctored Atishi clip; police action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra fully justified: CM Bhagwant Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday accused the BJP of doctoring a video of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s statement at the Delhi Assembly to trigger communal unrest in Punjab. Mann also defended Punjab Police action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra over beadbi of Guru Sahibs.
Referring to a viral video of former Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi in which she is allegedly making remarks against Guru Tegh Bahadur, Mann said the clip was tampered with malicious intent. He termed the tampering an 'act of (sacrilege)', and pointed out that forensic findings have conclusively established that Atishi never used the word “Guru.”
Talking to the media after inaugurating a local library, the CM said, "Ever since its inception, the BJP has pursued the politics of communalism, divisiveness and hatred. With the Assembly elections approaching, the party has started implementing this agenda in Punjab to divide people on sectarian lines."
He alleged that the BJP has maintained controversial stances on issues ranging from BBMB to Panjab University.
Mann said that misrepresenting facts to suit political needs was an old strategy of the saffron party and that this act had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh sangat.
"By morphing the video, they have committed sacrilege. This is intolerable and they will be punished for their sins," he said.
"The BJP had morphed the video of the former Delhi Chief Minister by inserting its own subtitles. Even the forensic investigation has clearly established that the word ‘Guru’ was never used by the AAP leader," he added, stating that the words attributed to the former Delhi Chief Minister did not appear in the official proceedings of the House.
Referring to BJP leader Kapil Mishra, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "The leader who uploaded the morphed video on social media will have to face the consequences of his actions. The Punjab Police had rightly registered a case against him. There is no issue of any Delhi Assembly privilege here. He has been booked for hurting the sentiments of the common people and he will face action strictly as per law."
Terming the statements of BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as "identical" and reflective of "panic", Mann said all three political parties had no agenda except targeting him.
"They spent decades ruling Punjab but resorted to communal politics whenever cornered," he said and added that these parties were following the same line against Punjab and its government. "These parties even issue identical press notes at different times during the day only to spread venom against the state government," he added.
Slamming Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, CM Mann said, "Sukhbir Badal is shedding crocodile tears over Punjab’s issues, but these are the same leaders who consented to granting central university status to Panjab University and who hailed Modi for the draconian farm laws."
He said these parties were responsible for patronising drug smugglers and gangsters in the past, adding, "Even today, they continue to give party tickets to gangsters."
Taking a jibe at former Congress Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Mann said, "Randhawa should remember that his father had congratulated former PM Indira Gandhi for Operation Bluestar. The sitting Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur represented the same Congress party that had carried out Operation Bluestar at the holiest Sikh shrine."
Mann said that in the absence of any real issue against the Punjab government, opposition leaders had lost their mental balance. "Despite this, my government remains fully committed to the welfare of every section of society and no stone is being left unturned to ensure inclusive development," he said.
Talking about the 328 missing ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib, Mannsaid, "There is no politics behind forming the SIT. Only those who have committed this sin are afraid of the probe. The SGPC was elected around 14 years ago and has continued to function despite many members having passed away or moved abroad," and said misleading statements were made by SGPC authorities whenever it suited their interests.
On religious matters, he said, "I will appear before Akal Takht Sahib on January 15 with all facts. Akal Takht Sahib is sacred for every Sikh and is the highest temporal seat of our community."
Mann unequivocally asserted, "For me, Akal Takht Sahib is above everything and any order received from there will be obeyed in true letter and spirit. Its command was, is and will always remain supreme for me and my family. It is a highly revered place from where Sikhs derive divine peace and strength."