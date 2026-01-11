BJP doctored Atishi clip; police action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra fully justified: CM Bhagwant Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday accused the BJP of doctoring a video of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s statement at the Delhi Assembly to trigger communal unrest in Punjab. Mann also defended Punjab Police action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra over beadbi of Guru Sahibs.

Referring to a viral video of former Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi in which she is allegedly making remarks against Guru Tegh Bahadur, Mann said the clip was tampered with malicious intent. He termed the tampering an 'act of (sacrilege)', and pointed out that forensic findings have conclusively established that Atishi never used the word “Guru.”

Talking to the media after inaugurating a local library, the CM said, "Ever since its inception, the BJP has pursued the politics of communalism, divisiveness and hatred. With the Assembly elections approaching, the party has started implementing this agenda in Punjab to divide people on sectarian lines."

He alleged that the BJP has maintained controversial stances on issues ranging from BBMB to Panjab University.

Mann said that misrepresenting facts to suit political needs was an old strategy of the saffron party and that this act had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh sangat.

"By morphing the video, they have committed sacrilege. This is intolerable and they will be punished for their sins," he said.

"The BJP had morphed the video of the former Delhi Chief Minister by inserting its own subtitles. Even the forensic investigation has clearly established that the word ‘Guru’ was never used by the AAP leader," he added, stating that the words attributed to the former Delhi Chief Minister did not appear in the official proceedings of the House.

Referring to BJP leader Kapil Mishra, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "The leader who uploaded the morphed video on social media will have to face the consequences of his actions. The Punjab Police had rightly registered a case against him. There is no issue of any Delhi Assembly privilege here. He has been booked for hurting the sentiments of the common people and he will face action strictly as per law."