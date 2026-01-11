Swachh Jal Abhiyan launched in Madhya Pradesh after Indore water contamination deaths

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav launched the state-wide Swachh Jal Abhiyan in the wake of deaths due to contaminated water in Indore.

The initiative will prominently feature GIS mapping of water and sewer pipeline, identification of intersection points and leakage checks using robots will form the key components of the campaign.

Aiming to strengthen water security, conservation and grievance redressal, the campaign will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase being operational from January 10 to February 28 and the second phase being conducted between March 1 and March 31. The campaign will also entail Jal Sunwai (public hearing) every Tuesday to ensure citizens’ right to be heard and guarantee clean drinking water, focus on public awareness and community participation for effective implementation and special provision to register drinking water related complaints via 181 (The CM Helpline).

It will also integrally focus on time-bound disposal of applications related to drinking water issues, while keeping the applicants duly informed.

While launching the campaign through video conferencing, the CM said, “It was the state’s responsibility to deliver clean water to every household, discharge duties with accountability using technology, regular test drinking water quality, ensure immediate alternative arrangements in case of water contamination, zero tolerance for contaminated water supply and strict action against officials and employees found negligent in campaign implementation.”

The campaign comes following the deadly diarrhoea outbreak in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, which has reportedly claimed 21 lives since December 24, while more than 40 others are hospitalized.

Importantly, on January 6, while hearing bunch of petitions related to the deaths of residents in Indore due to contaminated water supply, the Indore bench of MP HC, had come down heavily on the state government, observing that the Bhagirathpura incident had severely damaged Indore’s image of being the country’s cleanest city and made it infamous for supplying poisonous water to its residents.

The HC’s double judge bench had directed the state’s chief secretary Anurag Jain to address the Court through video conferencing on January 15 on the entire issue, as well as apprise what actions at the State level are being taken for preventing the water contamination in the entire state so as to prevent the similar incident in other places.