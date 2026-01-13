Atishi video row: Punjab cops seek 10 days to reply to notice on FIR against Kapil Mishra

NEW DELHI: Three Punjab Police officers who were issued notices by the Delhi Assembly over an FIR registered against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for allegedly circulating a "doctored" video of AAP leader Atishi have sought 10 days to submit their replies, sources said.

The notices were issued to Punjab DGP, special DGP (cybercrime) and Jalandhar police commissioner for "breach of Delhi Assembly's privileges".

Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said notices had been issued to the three Punjab Police officers, seeking their replies within 48 hours on the FIR registered against Mishra, Delhi law minister, over the video clip of the assembly.

The three officers have now sought 10 days to furnish their replies, the sources in the Assembly Secretariat said on Monday.

Gupta had termed the use of the video clip, which is a property of the Delhi Assembly, and the registration of the FIR based on it by Punjab Police "unfortunate", hurting the dignity of the House.

He said further action against the Punjab Police officers will be decided after receiving their replies.