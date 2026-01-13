EC deleted 54 lakh 'genuine voters' in West Bengal without giving them chance to defend themselves: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that 54 lakh 'genuine voters' were deleted from the draft rolls during the Special Intensive Revision in the state and they were not allowed to defend themselves as they weren't apprised of the grounds of deletion.

She said that the Election Commission "misused" powers of electoral registration officers (EROs) to get the job done.

"The EC, while sitting in Delhi, used AI tools devised by the BJP to delete names. These AI software accounted for the name mismatch in SIR data. They deleted the names of women who changed their surnames post marriage. They have also 'killed' many voters across the state who are still living," Banerjee alleged, while addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna.

These EROs were given responsibilities for the 54 lakh name deletions, whereas in many instances, these officers weren't even aware that the marked names were being removed, she added.

The chief minister has written five letters to the Chief Election Commissioner Ganesh Kumar complaining of anomalies, unilateral decisions and digitisation errors in electoral rolls accounting for hardships faced by electors in the state.

In the letter, the CM described the exercise as "fundamentally flawed" and claimed that AI-driven digitisation of the 2002 electoral rolls was causing large-scale data mismatches and wrongful categorisation of genuine voters as having "logical discrepancies."

Accusing the EC of disregarding its own statutory processes followed over the last two decades, she said electors were being compelled to re-establish identity despite earlier corrections made after "quasi-judicial hearings."