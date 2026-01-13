'What do they have to discuss?': Congress questions CPC's 'closed-door' meetings with RSS, BJP

Congress on Tuesday questioned a Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation's "closed-door" discussions with the leaders of RSS and BJP, and demanded full accountability and complete transparency from the Union Government on policy regarding the neighbouring country.

Congress's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera also slammed China's ruling party representatives meeting RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale and stressed "non-state players" should not be allowed to control state policy.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Khera demanded "public disclosure of the agenda, outcomes and minutes of all closed-door meetings held between representatives of the CPC and BJP/RSS functionaries.

"As far as (CPC delegation) meeting with Hosable is concerned, we have always maintained that these non-state players should not be allowed to control state policy. RSS works behind shadows. It is a non-registered organisation and why should a non-registered organisation which is ashamed even in coming out openly is allowed to control state policy and hold these meetings," Khera said.

"What is it that they have to discuss? Culture, I hope. But this is for the BJP-RSS to answer," he added.

His remarks come a day after the delegation from the CPC, led by its international department's vice minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters.

During the meeting, a BJP delegation headed by party general secretary Arun Singh discussed at length "the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the Communist Party of China," BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a post on X.

Clarifying that there is no problem in any political party meeting or engaging in dialogue with a political party from another country, Khera said, "but we do have a problem with BJP's hypocrisy, pretence, and deceit."