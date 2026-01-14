Sambhal violence: UP court orders FIR against 12 police officers including former CO Anuj Chaudhary

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has ordered the registration of a criminal case against 12 police personnel including senior officers such as former Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary, former Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Tomar, over their alleged role in the 2024 violence during the demolition of a mosque.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir issued the order on January 9, after hearing a petition filed by Yameen, whose son was injured in the alleged police firing during the violence.
Yameen, a resident of the Khaggu Sarai Anjuman area in Sambhal alleged that his 24-year-old son Alam, was shot at by the police during the violence near the Shahi Jama Masjid area on November 24, 2024. According to the petition, Alam was out selling rusk and biscuits near the mosque, when he was shot at by the police.
Five Muslims were killed and several others were injured as police allegedly opened fire at protesters during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on the morning of November 24, 2024.
In his petition, filed on February 6, 2025, Yameen told the court that out of fear, his son underwent medical treatment while remaining in hiding, and sought legal action against then CO Chaudhary and Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Tomar, besides 10 to 12 unidentified police personnel.
After a hearing on January 9, the court directed that first information reports be registered against all named and unnamed officials.
The police has so far registered 12 FIRs in connection with the violence, across Sambhal Kotwali and Nakhasa police stations. The FIRs named more than 2,200 individuals, including Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and Suhail Iqbal, the son of SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood.
So far, police have arrested 134 people, including Shahi Jama Masjid president and advocate Zafar Ali and three women. Police have also jailed three alleged associates of absconding gangster Shariq Satha in connection with the case.