Sambhal violence: UP court orders FIR against 12 police officers including former CO Anuj Chaudhary

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has ordered the registration of a criminal case against 12 police personnel including senior officers such as former Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary, former Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Tomar, over their alleged role in the 2024 violence during the demolition of a mosque.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir issued the order on January 9, after hearing a petition filed by Yameen, whose son was injured in the alleged police firing during the violence.

Yameen, a resident of the Khaggu Sarai Anjuman area in Sambhal alleged that his 24-year-old son Alam, was shot at by the police during the violence near the Shahi Jama Masjid area on November 24, 2024. According to the petition, Alam was out selling rusk and biscuits near the mosque, when he was shot at by the police.

Five Muslims were killed and several others were injured as police allegedly opened fire at protesters during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on the morning of November 24, 2024.