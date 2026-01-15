SC refuses to entertain 'Jana Nayagan' producer's plea for censor board clearance for movie

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed KVN Productions, the makers of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, against an order of stay passed by a Division Bench of the Madras High Court over the certification of the film.

A Bench headed by Justice Dipankar Datta said that the producer had not even challenged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman’s January 6 order to send the film before a revising committee.

The top court asked the producers to approach the Madras HC division bench for relief.

Commenting on the delay in the single bench order, Justice Datta said, “We would welcome all the judges to dispose of the matters within a day or two of their filing. But this should happen in all cases. 'This is a blistering pace', the matter was filed on January 6, when the matter is fixed before the division bench, the CBFC has a right of appeal.”

The Supreme Court said that the High Court division bench should try to give a judgement on January 20 itself, the date for the next hearing.

Jana Nayagan, which is widely publicised as Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged entry into politics, was slated for a Pongal release on January 9, 2026.