Security forces fully prepared to tackle emerging challenges in J-K: Chief Secretary Dulloo

JAMMU: Adversarial elements, including hostile forces from across the border, would attempt to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir but preparedness on the ground remains strong, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Friday said.

Dulloo said multiple challenges persist, ranging from infiltration attempts to weather-related and terrain-specific difficulties, which are often exploited by adversarial elements.

"We also have to keep in mind that those who are engaged in trying to disturb the security situation here, including our neighbouring country, will continue their efforts.

This also needs to be taken into consideration," Dulloo told PTI here.

"Their (Pakistan and its terror networks) continuous effort is to ensure that the situation deteriorates by taking advantage of the element of surprise," he said.

Expressing confidence in the security apparatus, the chief secretary said all agencies remain on high alert.

"The Army, paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies are fully alert and prepared to give a befitting response to every conspiracy," he added.

Dulloo termed the security situation in J-K in 2025 as largely under control, reflecting the operational effectiveness and strong response of the security forces.

"Leaving aside one major incident -- the Pahalgam attack -- the overall security situation in 2025 was largely under control.

This reflects the strong response and operational effectiveness of the security forces, which achieved significant successes," Dulloo said.