As BJP stuns NCP-NCP (SP) in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ajit Pawar says loss will be discussed

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday congratulated the BJP after the party trounced his NCP and NCP (SP) alliance in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls, results of which were announced a day earlier.

Pawar had attacked the BJP, which was in power in the two civic bodies in the district between 2017 and 2022, for irregularities and "derailed development", bringing a very high amount of acrimony in the campaign.

The BJP, an ally of the NCP in the Mahayuti, had hit back with warnings that Pawar must introspect before making such statements.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Pawar said his party would sit and discuss the poll reversal.

Asked about the Opposition casting aspersions on EVMs, Pawar said he would not comment on the issue, but added it was natural to blame them after a defeat though no one raises such questions after a victory.

"Voters are important, and every political party must continue its efforts. The BJP has achieved significant success, and I congratulate the party for its performance. These civic polls were fought by the BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the other parties had to face defeat," said Pawar.

The takeaway from this defeat is not to get discouraged but to continue working, the Deputy CM added.

Asked about possible reasons for the defeat in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, once the bastion of the NCP and the Pawars, he said, "It is just 24 hours since the results have been declared. The party will sit and discuss the outcome. The media had also predicted a favourable atmosphere for the party, but the media's projections also went wrong."