BJP targets TMC over incidents of suicide by BLOs, violence during SIR in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday came out all guns blazing against the Trinamool Congress, alleging its role in incidents of suicide by BLOs and violence during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, as it held press conferences across various states.

At these press conferences, the BJP leaders also attacked the AAP government in Punjab over the state police raid at a Punjab Kesari newspaper group's office.

The Congress too was targeted for its Madhya Pradesh MLA's controversial remarks linking beauty to rape, with the BJP saying Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should demand the MLA's expulsion from her party.

The press conferences came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi made infiltration and demographic change the central theme of his attack on the TMC government during a public rally in West Bengal's Malda, claiming there was an "alliance between infiltrators and the ruling party" in the state.

"Ashok Das, a Block Level Officer (BLO) in Jadhavpur assembly constituency, was honestly fulfilling his responsibilities. But he committed suicide due to the TMC workers' constant threats. They had told him that he, along with his wife and daughter, would be killed if any infiltrator's name is removed from the voter list," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said to reporters at the party headquarters in Delhi.

He termed the BLO's suicide a "political murder" by the ruling TMC and called upon people to take a vow to avenge Das's death in a democratic manner.