Congress asks Tamil Nadu leaders to fall in line as power-sharing tensions with DMK rise

NEW DELHI: Amid rising tensions over power-sharing demands with the ruling DMK, the Congress on Saturday said the party high command would take the final call on alliance strategy at the appropriate time and directed its Tamil Nadu leaders to maintain discipline, speak in one voice and avoid public statements on the issue.

The directive followed a marathon meeting between the Congress top leadership and senior Tamil Nadu leaders at the party’s Indira Bhawan headquarters in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, MPs P Chidambaram, Manickam Tagore, Karti Chidambaram, Jyothimani, V Vasanth and Professionals’ Congress chief Praveen Chakravarty, among others.

Sources said the leadership reprimanded Praveen Chakravarty for his criticism of the DMK government, which had caused unease within the alliance. Chakravarty had written on X that Tamil Nadu “has the highest outstanding debt than Uttar Pradesh”. Leaders were asked to fall in line and avoid statements that could embarrass alliance partners, sources said.

The discussions lasted over four hours and included one-on-one meetings between 39 state leaders and the senior leadership, including Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Venugopal said the leaders had unanimously entrusted Kharge and Rahul Gandhi with decisions on election strategy and related matters. “The discussions were constructive and focused on strengthening the Congress and its future in Tamil Nadu. The leadership patiently listened to all opinions, and leaders were given the opportunity to freely express their views,” he said.

He added that the high command would take appropriate decisions in due course, keeping in mind the party’s ideology and the interests of the people of the state.

Venugopal also said a clear directive had been issued to all leaders to avoid speculation and refrain from commenting on the issue on social media or in the press. “Leaders have been advised to maintain discipline and speak in line with party decisions,” he said.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of sharp differences within the TNCC over alliance strategy ahead of the Assembly election due in March–April. While one section wants to continue the existing alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, another group has been pressing for a formal power-sharing arrangement if the DMK-led front returns to power. This faction has also argued for exploring closer ties with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.