Rahul Gandhi visits Indore, meets families hit by water contamination deaths

INDORE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore on Saturday and met the families of those who lost their lives allegedly due to the water contamination crisis in the city.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha, also visited the Bombay Hospital in Indore to meet the victims of water contamination undergoing treatment and their families.

The Congress leader's visit is aimed at expressing solidarity with the affected families and understanding the situation on the ground. Gandhi also visited the Bhagirathpura locality to meet the affected families of the water contamination incident.

Congress shared a post on X and wrote, "Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has arrived in Indore. Here, he will meet with people who fell ill due to contaminated water and the affected families in Bhagirathpura locality."

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari today slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for engaging in the politics of "blame and counter-blame".