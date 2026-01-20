Army raises objection with Bengal Guv over Mamata's remarks on officer using Fort William for SIR work

KOLKATA: The Indian Army's Eastern Command has sought the intervention of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in connection with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent allegation that a senior army officer was using the command base at Fort William and working on the SIR exercise at the behest of the BJP.

According to a senior official at the Lok Bhavan, two Army generals from Fort William, the command headquarters, met Governor Bose last week and submitted a communication which reportedly objected to Banerjee's claims.

Although the details of what transpired at the meeting were not immediately clear, the Lok Bhavan official said that Bose had taken serious note of the matter and brought it to the attention of competent authorities at the Centre.

"The army officers are understood to have spoken to the Governor and requested his intervention in the matter.

The Army is peeved with the chief minister's recent remarks suggesting that a commandant of the forces was working for the BJP while remaining posted at Fort William," the official told PTI.

Without elucidating further details on the identity of the officer concerned, the chief minister claimed on January 13 that the Army personnel was using the command base to carry out political activities in the wake of the controversial SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

"I have information that a commandant at Fort William is working on SIR to lend support to the BJP.

He is sitting there and doing the work of the BJP party office.

I request them with folded hands to desist from such activities," Banerjee had said while addressing a press conference from the state secretariat, Nabanna.