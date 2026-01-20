BJP's income rises over fourfold in a decade under Modi government

NEW DELHI: In the past one decade since the BJP took the reins of power at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has seen a whopping over four-fold increase in its income and expenditure.
An analysis of the year-wise income and expenditure reports of the BJP submitted to the Election Commission of India revealed that in 2014–15 the party had an income of over Rs 970 crore and expenditure of over Rs 913 crore.
This increased to over Rs 4,340 crore in 2023–24, and the party reported that the entire amount was spent during the year, as the period concluded just on the eve of the Lok Sabha general elections and the subsequent Haryana Assembly polls.
The increasing trend in the BJP’s income continued in 2024–25 as well, with Rs 6,088 crore in donations. The year saw the BJP return to power at the Centre in May after the elections.
Incidentally, a year ahead of the party storming to power with a majority of its own, the BJP reported an income of over Rs 309 crore. It then showed a consistent increase, barring 2015–16, when it received over Rs 570 crore.
During the financial year 2013–14, the BJP received over Rs 673 crore and spent a little less than half of its income, which stood at Rs 328 crore.
The party’s income saw a quantum jump in the fiscal 2016–17, the year that marked the introduction of Electoral Bonds through the Finance Act, 2017. While the scheme was announced in the Budget speech, the operational framework and related amendments allowing anonymous political donations were established that year, with the scheme becoming fully operational in 2018.
The income in 2016–17 crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark for the first time, with the party receiving over Rs 1,034 crore, nearly double of what it got in 2015–16 (Rs 570 crore).
In subsequent years, the party received Rs 1,027 crore in 2017–18, Rs 2,410 crore in 2018–19 and Rs 3,623 crore in 2019–20.
In 2020–21, the party witnessed a dip in its income, receiving only Rs 752 crore. However, it jumped nearly three times in 2021–22 with Rs 1,917 crore, and in 2022–23, the party received Rs 2,360 crore.