BJP's income rises over fourfold in a decade under Modi government

NEW DELHI: In the past one decade since the BJP took the reins of power at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has seen a whopping over four-fold increase in its income and expenditure.

An analysis of the year-wise income and expenditure reports of the BJP submitted to the Election Commission of India revealed that in 2014–15 the party had an income of over Rs 970 crore and expenditure of over Rs 913 crore.

This increased to over Rs 4,340 crore in 2023–24, and the party reported that the entire amount was spent during the year, as the period concluded just on the eve of the Lok Sabha general elections and the subsequent Haryana Assembly polls.

The increasing trend in the BJP’s income continued in 2024–25 as well, with Rs 6,088 crore in donations. The year saw the BJP return to power at the Centre in May after the elections.

Incidentally, a year ahead of the party storming to power with a majority of its own, the BJP reported an income of over Rs 309 crore. It then showed a consistent increase, barring 2015–16, when it received over Rs 570 crore.