Techie death case: SIT questions Noida Authority officials; builder sent to judicial custody

NOIDA: A builder arrested in connection with the death of the 27-year-old software engineer in Greater Noida was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody for a week, as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) stepped up its probe into the incident, questioning officials of the Noida Authority that is facing allegations of negligence.

"Abhay Kumar, one of the accused builders and the director of MZ Wiztown Planners, was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Surajpur. He has been sent to a week-long judicial custody," Greater Noida ACP Hemant Upadhyaya told PTI.

He said that efforts were on to arrest the other builder -- of real estate developer Lotus Greens -- named in the FIR.

Upadhyaya said forensic experts collected samples from the accident site on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

The three-member SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, spent several hours at the Noida Authority headquarters in Sector 6, questioning senior officials as well as junior-level staff, particularly those linked to the traffic cell, officials said.

The SIT, led by Additional Director General of Police (Meerut Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar and comprising the Meerut divisional commissioner and the chief engineer of the Public Works Department, had arrived in Noida on Tuesday. It visited the accident site in Sector 150 and also spoke to the victim's father, Raj Kumar Mehta.

From Wednesday morning, teams from the forensic laboratory and other departments were seen at the Sector 150 site, carrying out measurements of the road and adjoining drain.

Officials closely inspected the area, including the deep pit-- now resembling a waterlogged pond -- from which deceased Yuvraj Mehta's car was retrieved on Tuesday evening, three days after the accident.

Yuvraj Mehta, who worked in Gurugram, was returning home on the night of January 16 when his car fell into the deep, water-filled pit near a construction site in Sector 150.

He died after allegedly pleading for help for nearly two hours, even as police, the NDRF and the SDRF tried to save him amid the dense fog, while his helpless father, Raj Kumar Mehta, witnessed the tragedy unfold.