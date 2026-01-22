Census 2027: Centre releases 33-point questionnaire for house listing phase

NEW DELHI: The Registrar General of India (RGI) and the Census Commissioner on Thursday unveiled the official questionnaire for the first phase of Census 2027 — the house listing operation — marking a key step towards the next decennial population exercise.

The initial phase, scheduled to begin on April 1, 2026, will use a 33-point questionnaire designed to capture updated information reflecting changes in Indian society since the last Census in 2011.

The questionnaire, notified on Thursday, primarily focuses on housing-related details, beginning with the location and nature of the respondent’s place of residence.

Reflecting technological and social changes over the past decade, a new question has been added to assess whether households have access to the internet, underscoring the growing importance of digital connectivity as an essential service.

The Centre also aims to assess the availability of basic amenities across households. Respondents will be asked whether they have access to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking and whether adequate drinking water is available. The survey also seeks information on the main cereal consumed by the household, offering insights into dietary patterns and food security across regions.